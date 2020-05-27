Benjamin “Ben” Suttle, age 29, of Dawson Springs, KY, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Suttle was born on March 10, 1991 in Hopkins County, KY to Joey Vince Suttle and Debbie Nixon Suttle. He was a press operator for Brazeway in Hopkinsville, KY and was of the Baptist faith. Ben was a devoted husband and father to his wife and daughters and he was eagerly looking forward to the birth of twin sons. He was also an avid UK basketball fan and loved playing cornhole and having outings with family.
Mr. Suttle is survived by his wife, Beth Ann Bullock Suttle, two daughters, Lanie Mae and Leela Joan Suttle, and a sister, Hannah Suttle all of Dawson Springs, KY; a brother, Dustin Suttle of Crofton, KY, father, Joey Suttle of St. Charles, KY; mother, Debbie Suttle and maternal grandmother, Joan Knapp of Nortonville, KY; nieces and nephews, Kaelyn Suttle, Presley Suttle, Jacob Suttle and Ryder Bullock.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Noble Nixon and his paternal grandparents, James Harley and Edith Suttle.
Visitation for Mr. Benjamin “Ben” Suttle will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour at 2:00 PM at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs, KY. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 31, 2020 with Heath Mackey officiating. Burial will follow at Gilland Ridge Cemetery near St. Charles, KY.
Active pallbearers include Dustin Suttle, Hannah Suttle, Travis Bullock, Presley Suttle, Tyler Moore and Tyler Flinner. Earl Nelson and Matt Huddleston are Honorary Pallbearers.
While attending all funeral services please observe the state mandated Covid safety measures of maintaining 6 feet distancing and the wearing of face mask coverings at all times.
