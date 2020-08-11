Herbert W. Cranor, 54, of Dawson Springs, KY passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020.
He was born in Hopkins County, KY on May 6, 1966 to the late Herbert H. and Geneva Cranor .
Mr. Cranor had worked as a cook at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park.
He is survived by his life partner, Joyce Parker of Dawson Springs, KY; four children: Angela Bruce and her husband, Trace, of Dawson Springs, KY, Andrew Cranor and his wife, Kayla, of Madisonville, KY, Casey Baker of Dawson Springs, KY and Shelby Cranor of Madisonville, KY; one sister, Marilyn Walls of Fredonia, KY; one brother, Larry Cranor of Princeton, KY; ten grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be from 2:00pm -5:00pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Second Baptist Church in Mortons Gap, KY.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, KY is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.