There will be no services at this time for Elizabeth Ann Farris, 61, Madisonville, formerly of Dawson Springs.
She died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born in Pekin, Ill., on March 4, 1959, to the late Bennie H. Wise and Anna S. Riegelein Wise.
She worked for many years as a dietary cook at Dawson Pointe Nursing Facility.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Oliver, White Plains; and three brothers, Tony Wise of Manito, Ill., Terry Wise of Heyworth, Ill., and Harold Wise of Chillicothe, Ill.