A memorial service for Reggie Thomas Lee, 75, Mortons Gap, was Wednesday at Second Baptist Church, Mortons Gap.
Bro. George Brooks officiated. Burial will be private at a later date. Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington, is in charge of arrangements.
He died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born in Madisonville on Sept. 9, 1943, to the late Earl Thomas Lee and Nevejene Almon Lee.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Mortons Gap and was a Mason and a Shriner.
He was the owner of Shelter Insurance in Mortons Gap and was retired from Lewis Bakery.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shelia Ann Lee, who died in 2017.
Survivors include his two children, Emily Decobert, Prestonsburg, and Eric Thomas Lee, White Plains; one sister, Ianthe Daugherty, Somerset; one brother, Gary Lee, Mortons Gap; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.