Private memorial services for Melvin Lee "Nine Ball" Mullins, 53, Dawson Springs, will be at a later date.
King's Funeral Home, Cadiz, is in charge of arrangements.
He died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on May 8, 1966, to Alice Romine Plantz, Middleport, Ohio, and the late Kelly Mullins.
He was a mechanic. He attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Princeton.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Otillia Mae Hensley.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughter, Annabelle Pyott Perez, Warsaw, Ind.; his brother, Kenneth Mullins, Dawson Springs; and a number of grandchildren.