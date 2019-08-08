Services for James Martin Allsbrooks, 73, Dawson Springs,were Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home.
The Rev. Donnie Howton officiated. Burial followed in Piney Grove Cemetery.
He died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Continue Care Hospital in Madisonville.
He was born Nov. 17, 1945, in Dawson Springs to the late Everett Allsbrooks and Vernie Alexander Allsbrooks.
He retired with the Kentucky Department of Parks after working in maintenance at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park for 25 years. He was a Christian.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Kathryn Allsbrooks, who died March 14, 2018.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Johnston, Dawson Springs; two sons, James David Allsbrooks, Hopkinsville, and Charlie Allsbrooks, Dawson Springs; a sister, Mary Louise Brothers, Dawson Springs; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Brian Johnston, Neal Spaulding, Alex Beecham, Chris Moore, Tony Brothers and Cody Brothers.