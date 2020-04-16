A memorial service for Kathy Virginia Pendley, 59, Dawson Springs, will be at a later date.
Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville, is in charge of arrangements.
She died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Baptist Health.
She was born June 6, 1960, to the late Howard Pendley Sr. and Ethel Perkins Pendley.
She attended The River.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Evans.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her son, Quincy Evans; brothers, Howard Pendley Jr. and James Pendley; sisters, Roxanne Sampson, Debbie Watson and Felecia Knowles; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.