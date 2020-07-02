Services for Teresa Diane Reid, 64, Madisonville, will be private.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Hanson. Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of arrangements.
She died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born in Madisonville on Dec. 16, 1955, to Donald Gene and Anna Lee Reid of Madisonville.
She was a Missionary Baptist and had worked as a licensed practical nurse at Outwood Nursing Home.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her sister, Angela Clark, Madisonville; and her brother, Joel “Ricky” Reid, Henderson.