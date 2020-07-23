Funeral services for Patricia “Patsy” Joan Daugherty, 73, Hanson,were Sunday at Christian Assembly in Madisonville.
Pastor Roy Ellis officiated. Burial followed at Hicklin Cemetery in Anton. Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington was in charge of arrangements.
She died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born in Madisonville on Jan. 23, 1947, to the late Thurman O. and Dorothy M. Suthard.
Mrs. Daugherty was a member of Christian Assembly in Madisonville, where she volunteered in many ways but most especially with the youth of the church. She worked as a teller for Farmers Bank and Old National Bank, where she retired as the vault teller in 2012. Mrs. Daugherty also spent countless hours volunteering for Hanson Elementary where her daughter is employed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Franklin Daugherty, in 2007.
Survivors include her daughter, Amy Lou Daugherty Polley of Hanson; one sister, Barbara Lamb of Madisonville; one brother, Jim Suthard of Citrus Springs, Fla.;and two grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Ian Polley, Eli Polley, David Lamb, Jason Suthard, Austin Suthard, Derek Townsend and Payton Carver.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Assembly Legacy Fund in memory of Patsy “Grammie” Daugherty. Donations may be made online at www.http://christianassemblyky.com/online-giving.