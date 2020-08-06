Services for Janie Barrow, 71, Elkton, were Monday at Latham Funeral Home, Elkton.
The Rev. Mike Cummings officiated. Burial followed in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-West.
She died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from injuries sustained when she was struck by a car at her residence.
She was born Oct. 22, 1948, in Allegre.
She has been employed as an insurance agent with Willis Insurance and Marklin Insurance in Elkton. She was a member of Elkton Baptist Church, where she was a member of WMU and other committees.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Jordan and Velma Inas Pierce Jordan.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Barrow; her son, Jason G. Barrow, Bowling Green; her brother, Jeff Jordan, Allegre; her sisters, Faye McCuiston, Dawson Springs, Sue Weathers, Elkton, Charlene Faulkner, Hopkinsville, and Wanda Whitman, Allegre; and two granddaughters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oneida Baptist Institute, P.O. Box 67, Oneida, KY 40972.