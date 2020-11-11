Julia Gay (Cullen) Childress, 84, of Providence passed away on November 8, 2020 at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville. She is the daughter of the late Floyd & Lucile (Jennings) Cullen.
She was also preceded in death by a son Stephen Douglas Childress.
She is survived by her loving husband and best friend Howard Childress of 64 years. They were married on October 20, 1956. She is also survived by her daughter Janet Seibel (Eric) of Perryville, MO, son Kelly Childress of Providence, KY, granddaughters Elizabeth Tucker (Lindsey) of Vero Beach, FL, Tatra Childress of Madisonville, KY, & Martha Seibel of Hanoi, Vietnam.
Julia was a long time faithful member of Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 8pm on Tuesday and from 9am to 1pm Wednesday at the Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Johnny Davis & Mack Gibson to officiate a Celebration of Life at 1pm with burial to follow in Big Hill Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings. Online condolences and more can be made at www.JonesKirby.com