Private funeral services for J.T. Ethridge, 81, Cadiz, were held recently. The Rev. Ronnie Sivells officiated.
Burial followed in East End Cemetery.
A public memorial service will be at a later date. Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz is in charge of arrangements.
He died Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
Born May 4, 1938, in Princeton, he was a son of the late Rev. Julian and Isabel McKinney Ethridge.
He was a 1956 graduate of Caldwell County High School and a veteran of the United States Air Force, having enlisted just after graduation. He was owner of Ethridge Plastics in Cadiz, a manufacturing business he established in 1991 with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Erma Jean Ethridge, who died on Dec. 6, 2014; and a sister, Nata Jean Pinnegar.
Survivors include five sons, Ben Hall of Paducah, Jeff Ethridge of Naples, Fla., Edward Ethridge of Cadiz, Jerry Clayton Ethridge of Princeton, and James and Martha Radford of Cerulean; two daughters, Becky Stallons of Hopkinsville, and Lynn Harris of Big Rock, Tenn.; a sister, Sara Laffoon of Dawson Springs; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cadiz Gideons Camp, P.O. Box 65, Cadiz, KY 42211.