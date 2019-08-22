A celebration of life service for Jimmie Dale Perry, 84, Franklin, Tenn., will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Olivet Funeral Home, Franklin.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time for the service Saturday at the funeral home.
He died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
He was born Sept. 27, 1934, in Dawson Springs.
He was an Eagle Scout at age 14. He attended Draughon's School of Business and UT Nashville. He had worked at H.G. Hill Company for more than 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hampton and Mae Stallins Perry; his son, Ronny Perry; his brother, Hampton Perry Jr.; and sister, Dora Winifred.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Ola Mae Perry; son, Gary Perry, St. Paul, Minn.; brother, Gerald Perry, Cincinnati; uncle, Deward Stallins, Dawson Springs; two granddaughters, a grandson and seven great-grandchildren.