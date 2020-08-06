A celebration of life service for Brian Cale Jones, 51, of Dalton, was Sunday at Macedonia Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Dalton.
Elliot Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
He died at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home.
Born Oct. 8, 1968, in Madisonville, he was the son of the late William Richard Jones and Judith Dean Whitfield Jones.
He attended Macedonia Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Dalton, was a factory worker at Autoliv North America Plant in Madisonville, and a graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Melissa Coones Jones; one son, Zach Coyazo of Slaughters; three daughters, Kasci Brantley of The Woodlands, Texas, Felisha Meeks of Newport, Mich., and Elizabeth Jones Johnston of Dalton; and nine grandchildren.