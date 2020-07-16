Services for William “Bill” R. Fox, 92, of Earlington, were Wednesday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
Bro. Kim Hudson officiated. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Military rites were performed graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
He died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson.
He was born in Earlington on June 10, 1928, to the late Lonnie L. and Artie Mae Fox.
He was a member of First Christian Church in Earlington, and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Korea. He was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He had worked as a coalminer for Providence #1 Mine.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Jean Fox, in 2018; his sister, Clara B. Vaughn; and his brother, Dr. Robert B. Fox.
Mr. Fox is survived by his daughter, Susanne Walker, of Dawson Springs; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Mike Wyatt, Casey Newman, Joseph Walker, Jackson Newman, Ronnie Coffman and Matt Vaughn. Honorary pallbearers were Jim McDowell, Dickie Pendley and Barry Vaughn.