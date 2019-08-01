A graveside service for Mark Gano DeNardis II, 34, Madisonville, was Sunday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Bro. Terry Chaney officiated. Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington, was in charge of arrangements.
He died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Spring Meadows Nursing Home in Clarksville, Tenn.
He was born in Champaign-Urbana, Ill., on May 6, 1985. He was a Baptist and had worked at Tyson.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Janice Clayton, and his paternal grandmother, Barbara Jean DeNardis.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Connie and Jerry Bowles, Madisonville; his paternal grandparents, Jim and Janie Bowles, Earlington; five children, Trevor DeNardis, Dawson Springs, Hailey DeNardis, Dawson Springs, Sadie Adams, Dawson Springs; Addison DeNardis, Madisonville, and Makenzy DeNardis, Madisonville; two sisters, Megan Chapman, Uniontown, and Monica Konkol, Custer, S.D.; and two half-brothers, Scott Keefe, Jacksonville, Ill., and Mike Foreman, Illinois.