A graveside service for Sarah Alice Smith, 84, Earlington, was Sunday at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
The Rev. Kevin Smith officiated. Reid-Walters Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service in Snellville, Ga., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She died Friday, July 3, 2020.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh “Bill” and Francis Smith; husband, James; son, Michael; daughter, Rebecca Smith; and granddaughter, Becky Francis Smith.
Sarah is survived by her son, the Rev. J. Kevin Smith of Suwanee, Ga.; four grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.