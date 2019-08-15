A memorial service for Doyal Wayne Brasher, 63, St. Charles, was Saturday at McIntosh Church in Nortonville.
Bro. Charlie Spears officiated. Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington, is in charge of arrangements.
He died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Madisonville on March 9, 1956, to the late Hershel and Lawanda Long Brasher.
He was a Christian and a member of the United Mine Workers of America. He had worked for Island Creek Coal Hamilton No. 2 Mine.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie Brasher and David Brasher.
Survivors include his wife, Quenell Brasher; four children, Jeremy Brasher, Evansville, Ind., Evan Brasher, St. Charles, Gwendolyn Browning, Greenville, and Jessie Brasher, St. Charles; a sister, Linda Hankins, Nortonville; a brother, Dennis Brasher, Madisonville; and two grandchildren.