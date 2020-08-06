Graveside services for Larry Wayne Baucum, 69, Dawson Springs, were Sunday at New Beulah Cemetery.
The Rev. Chris Hill officiated.
He died Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 7, 1950, in Dawson Springs to the late Junior Baucum Jr. and Betty Jean Messamore Baucum.
He was a 1969 graduate of Dawson Springs High School and worked for many years at Outwood Hospital and at Elgin Mental Hospital in Illinois. He served his country in the United States Army from 1983 — 1985 in the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper.
Mr. Baucum is survived by three sisters, Carol Hopper of Shelbyville, Tenn., Glenda Franklin of Dawson Springs, and Debbie Hayes of Dawson Springs.
His nephews and close family members will serve as pallbearers.