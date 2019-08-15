Funeral services for Deb Alder, 56, Hopkinsville, were Saturday at Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home, Hopkinsville.
The Rev. Chris Childers officiated. Burial followed in Ridgetop Cemetery.
She died at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at her home.
A native of Hopkinsville, she was born Oct. 13, 1962, the daughter of Lavonne Milby and the late Carry Junior Tucker.
She had owned and operated Deb's Lawn Service. She was a member of Kelly Baptist Church.
Survivors include her parents, Dan and Lavonne Milby, Hopkinsville; her daughter, Alicia Combs, Dawson Springs; her son, Cary Alder, Hopkinsville; her sisters, Sherri Hamby, Nashville, Tammy Roberts, Owensboro, and Kim Jacoby, Richmond, Ill.; four grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Max's Hope Pet Rescue.