Services for Timothy Earl Nunnally, 62, Knob Lick, were private.
Butler Funeral Home, Edmonton, was in charge of arrangements.
He died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.
He was the son of the late Maxie Nunnally and Norma Jean Cumbee Burris.
He was a truck driver and a Baptist.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frankie Nunnally.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Creasy Nunnally; three children, Jeana Jennings of Glasgow. Amanda Smith of Knob Lick and Will Cavanah of Dawson Springs; two sisters; Tammy Nunnally of Edmonton and Terri Price of Greensburg; his stepfather, Roger Burris of Knob Lick; a stepsister Sherri Mills of Knob Lick; and 10 grandchildren.