Steve Almond Faulk, 77 of Christian County near Dawson Springs, passed away on May 4, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Faulk was born in Mannington, KY on April 20, 1943 to the late James Faulk and Margaret Lee Fowler Faulk. He worked approximately thirty years for Midsouth and Buckhorn Plastics in Dawson Springs, KY, and he was a member of the West Grove Baptist Church.
Mr. Faulk is survived by one granddaughter, Michaela Stewart of Providence, KY; two brothers, Bobby Faulk of Crofton, KY and Lonnie (Sharon) Dickinson of Clearmont, FL; two sisters, Connie (Willie) Graham of Elkton, KY and Faye (Teddy) Crenshaw of Franklin, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nona Lee Miles Faulk; son, Steve Alan Faulk; two brothers, Donnie Dickinson and James Fork; five sisters, Wanda Alexander, Mae Simpson, Ruby Simpson, Barbara Raymer, Georgia Lee Webster and a half sister, Katie Grace.
In compliance with health and public safety directives and the Governor of Kentucky’s Executive Order, a private service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at McKnight Cemetery, Christian County, KY with Rev. Carl Hoover presiding. Pallbearers include Bobby Faulk, Mitchell Trotter, Myron Parker, Gwen Smith, and Michaela Stewart.
