There will be no services for Shannon F. Lock, 45, Mortons Gap.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington, is in charge of arrangements.
She died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Phyllis Vanzo; and brother, Daniel Vanzo.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Lock; three children, Hannah Lock, Mortons Gap, Brandon Lock, London, Ky., and Dylan Lock, Mortons Gap; a sister, Nona Lynch, Highland, Ind.; and one brother, Michael Vanzo, Highland.