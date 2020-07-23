Emma “Ruby” Scalf, 80, of Tomahawk, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Dawson Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center in Dawson Springs.
Born June 11, 1940 in Pike County, she was the daughter of the late Columbus Ratliff and Ella Adkins Ratliff. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Bascome Scalf; ten brothers: Ray Ratliff, Harvey Ratliff, Phillip Ratliff, Robbie Ratliff, Jake Ratliff, Ralph Ratliff, Joe Ratliff, Hoover Ratliff, Freeman Ratliff, and Denver Ratliff; and three sisters: Marie Beechler, Hazel Ratliff, and Mary Robinson.
She is survived by one sister, Sylvia Springsteen of West Virginia. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews also survive.
Graveside services were held Saturday, July 11, at the Mills Cemetery at Tomahawk. Claude Mollett officiated. Arrangements were under the direction of the Phelps & Son Funeral Home.