A private graveside service for Brandon Daniel Cook, 39, Dawson Springs, and his mother, Beverly Latham Cook, is today at New Salem Cemetery, Nortonville.
The Rev. Wade Hendrix will officiate.
Friends and family may view the web-cast service this evening on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page and may also call Beshear Funeral Home at 270-797-5165 before noon today and request the funeral home “sign the visitor’s book.” “Virtual gifts” in his name can be found online at beshearfuneralhome.com.
He died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born in Munster, Ind., on Feb. 10, 1981, to the late Michael Norman Cook and Beverly Latham Cook.
He received an associate degree from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. He served his country with the U.S. Air Force. He was on the Highland, Ind., Volunteer Fire Department. He was an industrial salesman and a branch manager with Whitecap Industries in Schererville, Ind., for many years.
He was preceded in death by his father. Within days of Brandon’s passing, his mother also died.
Survivors include his daughter, Rylan Cook of Indiana; three brothers, Kerry Cook of Indianapolis, and Ryan Cook and Michael Cook, both of Charleston; and one sister, Christina Cook of Little Rock, Ark.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Cook, Michael Cook, the Rev. Wade Hendrix, Austin Stringfield, Jason Baldwin and the Rev. Seth Howton.