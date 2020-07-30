A graveside service for Lisa Kaye Dillingham, 54, Nicholasville, formerly of Hopkins County, was Monday at the Macedonia Cemetery, Christian County.
The Rev. J.W. Haire officiated. Beshear Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
She died on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington.
Ms. Dillingham was born in Madisonville on Oct. 17, 1965, to the late Gerald Maurice Dillingham and Linda Joyce Parkest Allen, Nicholasville.
She was a cashier at the Ideal Market in Madisonville for several years, and she was a Baptist.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Dwight Dillingham.
In addition to her mother, she was survived by her fiance, Chris Rowland; her daughter, Kayla Nicole Mitchell, Dawson Springs; her son, James Robert “Bobby” Mitchell, Dawson Springs; her sister, Jeri Sue Dillingham, Louisville; and three grandchildren.
Pallbearers include Chris Rowland, Archie Camplin, Jonathan Egbert, Steve Tyler and Jimmy Dillingham.