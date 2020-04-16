A private visitation and service for Sandra Kay Milton Hopper, 76, of Madisonville, were Friday at Beshear Funeral Home.
The Revs. Mike Orten and Dustin Lee officiated. Burial followed at Ilsley Cemetery.
She passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
Mrs. Hopper was born in Caldwell County on Oct. 30, 1943, to the late James Edgar Milton Sr. and Pansy Orange Milton.
She was the longest attending founding member of the Life Apostolic Church in Madisonville, where she loved serving as the nursery school teacher as well as the church secretary and treasurer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Louise Milton, and two brothers, Edward Gene Milton and James Edgar Milton Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, James Robert Hopper; five children, Ronnie Hopper of Tampa, Fla., David (Angie) Hopper and Debbie (Larry) Myers of Pleasant View, Tenn., Mike Hopper of Portland, Tenn., Tommy (Bobbie) Hopper of Madisonville, and one chosen daughter-in-law, Debbie (Billy) Knight of Madisonville; one sister, Ruth Dean Blunkall; one brother, William (Mary Jane) Milton, and a sister-in-law, Carole Milton; 13 grandchildren, Chris Hopper, Ashley Myers, Tiffany (Michael) Foster, T.J. (Carolyn) Myers, Dustin Hopper, Cory Hopper, Andrew Hopper, Zach Hopper, Brandon Knight, Kayla Knight, Destiny Knight and Lawri Hopper; two step-grandchildren, Jessica Myers and Chris (Stacy) Myers; eight great-grandchildren, Nathan and Eli Foster, Ethan, Olivia, Will and Hunter Myers, Rinoah Hopper, and Alice Faith Knight, along with several nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Pallbearers were Larry Myers, Tommy Hopper, Andrew Hopper, Chris Hopper, Zach Hopper and Don Hopper.
Memorial contributions toward service and burial expenses via “crowdfunding” is available on the beshearfuneralhome.com website. For those desiring to make contributions by check directly to Beshear Funeral Home, please send your checks to Beshear Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
