Raymond Wesley Ashby, age 91, of Dawson Springs, KY passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Baptist Health, in Madisonville, KY. Mr. Ashby was born on April 30, 1929 in Bisbee, Arizonia to the late David and Audrey Qualls Ashby. He was a graduate of Hanson High School and worked in the coal industry for his adult life. He was the Safety Director for Island Creek Coal Company until his retirement, and he was also a faithful member of First Christian Church in Dawson Springs, KY.
He is survived by one daughter, Teresa Kay Ashby~ of Lake Beshear, Dawson Springs, KY and a brother ~ Bobby Ashby of Hanson, KY; two nephews and one niece.
Mr. Ashby is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 70 years ~ Nancy Lois Ashby (departed 9/29/2020); a sister ~ Shirley Ann Kembel and a brother ~ W.R. Ashby.
Visitation for Raymond Wesley Ashby will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 11:00 AM CST until the funeral hour at 1:00 PM at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs, KY with burial to follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Rev. Mike Moschenrose and Rev. Scott Qualls will officiate. Pallbearers include Tommie Qualls, John Qualls, Blake Mitchell, Rob Sudderth, Scott Qualls, and Bill Miller.
In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 face masks and social distancing will be required. Mr. Ashby’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 1:00 PM CST on November 12, 2020. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of donations to be made to the First Christian Church Property Fund, P.O. Box 77, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
