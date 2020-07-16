A private family interment for Clifton Ray Kirkwood, 93, Cullman, Ala., was held at Cullman City Cemetery.
He died July 11, 2020.
Cliff was born on June 11, 1927, in Dawson Springs, Ky., to Nelia Ross Kirkwood and George Dempsey Kirkwood. He was the youngest of eight children but was raised alongside an orphaned niece and nephew who were close to his age.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lolita; and granddaughter, Amy Kilpatrick.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie; sister, Jonelle Maduri of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; daughters, Clifta Atlas of Willows, Calif., Janell Mauldin and Karol Kilpatrick of Cullman; son, Kevin Kirkwood of Cullman; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.