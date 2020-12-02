Zetta Mae Bouchicas, age 75, of Dawson Springs, KY passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at her residence. Ms. Bouchicas was born on September 23, 1945 to the late Albert Chester Loukx and Annie Ruth Holden Loukx. She worked for many years as a manager of mini storage complexes in both the state of Oregon and Tennessee prior to moving to Kentucky.
Ms. Bouchicas is survived by a daughter, Wendi Rook of Oregon and a son, David Boles of Dawson Springs, KY; five grandchildren, Misty Rose, Cory Ryan, Tiffinny May, Parker and Cassidy; and three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Bentley, and Rylee.
Ms. Bouchicas is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ruth Loukx; two brothers, Raymond Loukx and Daryl Loukx.
No services will be held for Ms. Bouchicas at this time.
