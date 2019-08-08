At this time, there are no services planned for Chrystal Deanna Price, 37, Dawson Springs.
Beshear Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah.
She was born in Georgia on May 27, 1982, to Don Price and Patricia Foster. She had worked as a store clerk at Casey's General Store.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Monroe.
Survivors include two daughters, Leila Price and Selena Cobb, Dawson Springs; four sons, Brennen Tolzmann, Dawson Springs, Hunter DeMoss, St. Charles, Gabriel Paul, Princeton, and Marshall Price, Dawson Springs; a sister, Brandy Bishop, Chattanooga, Tenn.; and a brother, B.J. McKinney, Tennessee.