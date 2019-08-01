Funeral services for Faye Joyce Marquess Brooks, 80, Madisonville, will be at 11 a.m. today at Earlington United Methodist Church.
Bro. Marty Martinez and the Rev. Harry Todd will officiate. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery, Hanson.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time for the service today at the church.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington, is in charge of arrangements.
She was born in Hopkins County on July 5, 1939, to the late Bernice Lloyd Marquess and Joyce Alice Belcher Marquess.
She was a lifelong member of Earlington United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Earlington High School and St. Thomas School of Nursing. She was retired from Regional Medical Center, where she worked as a registered nurse.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William T. "Bill" Brooks, and her brother, Jay Marquess.
Survivors include two daughters, Joy Allison, Madisonville, and Sheri Branon, Madisonville; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Hartline, Huston Hartline, Mel Wyatt, Bennie Pendergraff, John Ray, Malcolm Coffman and John Favors.