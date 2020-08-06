The funeral for Anna Lee Lipford, 90, Dawson Springs, was at 11 a.m. Monday at Beshear Funeral Home.
Pastor David Schwambach officiated. Burial followed at Rosedale Cemetery.
She passed away on Monday, July 28, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Evansville, Ind.
Mrs. Lipford was born on Sept. 30, 1929, in Hopkins County to the late R.C. Stills and Beulah Thomas Stills.
She was a 1947 graduate of Madisonville High School. Mrs. Lipford was a homemaker and mother and a member of the First Christian Church in Dawson Springs. The wife of a Navy officer, Mrs. Lipford traveled and moved with her husband and family all over the United States. She was very active in the community and her children’s education and lives, and she served in the Dawson Springs Homemakers Club, the Dawson Springs PTA for which she was the president for several years, Girl Scout leadership, the Dawson Springs Museum & Art Center, and the Dawson Springs Branch Library, where she attended a quilting class once a week.
Mrs. Lipford is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William L. Lipford; two brothers, Raymond Stills and Roy E. Stills; and three sisters, Ethel Barnes, Yvonne Nelson and Nancy Smiley.
Mrs. Lipford is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Roger (Reva) Lipford of Madisonville, Patrick (Sandy) Lipford of Paducah, and Richard (Millie) Lipford of Dawson Springs; four daughters, Alison (Mark) Lant of Evansville, Nancy (Larry) Marshall of Lafayette, Ind., Denise Lipford of Clearwater, Fla., and Dianne Lipford of Tampa, Fla.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.