There will be no services for Lucian O. Jones, 73, Mortons Gap.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington, is in charge of arrangements.
He died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born in Hopkins County on Jan. 17, 1947, to the late Estel and Mary Jones.
He was a Pentecostal. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in Vietnam as a radio tech. He had worked as a coal miner and for Speed Queen as a mig welder.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Marie Jones; two stepchildren, Bobby Laffoon, Mortons Gap, and Tracy Dugger, Mortons Gap; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.