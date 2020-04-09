A private graveside service for William “Bill” Prow, 81, of Dawson Springs, was Wednesday.
The Rev. Trent Keeton officiated. Beshear Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
He died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 31, 1939, in the Charleston community to the late William Prow and Pearl Skinner Prow.
He received two master’s degrees from Western Kentucky University. He served his country in the U.S. Army for 20 years, during which time he served two tours of duty in Vietnam and retired as a lieutenant colonel. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ruth Prow; his sister, Evelyn Eversman; and a brother, Ben Prow.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Buchanan Ramsey Prow; two sons, Todd Prow, Dawson Springs, and Mark Evan Prow, Florida; one sister, Sara Riley, Hartford; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.