A memorial service for Christopher Michael Mefford, 35, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., formerly of Madisonville, was Wednesday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Ingy Winters officiated.
He died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Florida.
He was born May 31, 1984, in Hopkins County to Michael Wayne Mefford and Sandra Rene Aiken.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Edith Aiken, and his paternal grandparents, Clint and Edith Mefford.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Clint Mefford of Chicago; his stepfather, David Ridley; his grandfather, Ernie Aiken of Dawson Springs; stepbrother, Dru Ridley; and his stepsister, Jules Colina.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Light of Chance.