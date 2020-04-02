Private services for James Dwight Bruce, 65, Dawson Springs, were Friday at Beshear Funeral Home.
The Rev. Kathy Redden and Elder Jeff Winfrey officiated. Burial was in Piney Grove Cemetery.
He died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 16, 1954, in Caldwell County to James Bruce and Linda Orange Bruce Grisham. He was a 1972 graduate of Dawson Springs High School. He worked for 31 years as a United Mine Workers of America coal miner, working with Peabody Coal and Highland Coal. He was a member of Dayspring Assembly.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Grisham, his stepfather, Charles Grisham, and a sister, Lisa Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Jenny Bruce; his daughter, Brandy Wiser, Lebanon; his son, Greg Simons, Nashville; one brother, Phillip Bruce, Dawson Springs; two sisters, Ruth Anne Patterson and Janice Moore, Dawson Springs; and two grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Wayne Simpson, Travis Wiser, Daniel Wiser, Jerry Bruce, Kevin Bruce and Robert Patterson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.