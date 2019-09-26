Services for Maurice Coleman Franklin, 76, Madisonville, will be at 11 a.m. today at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville.
Bill Denk and Eunice Ladwig will officiate. Daughter Christina Groves will give the eulogy. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time for the service today at the funeral home.
He died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born on July 8, 1943, in Madisonville to the late Gladys Vincent Franklin and Owen Ray Franklin. Maurice was formerly a coal miner at Island Creek Coal Company Providence 1.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, J.D. Franklin and Mangrum Franklin.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Connie Franklin; daughters, Marcella Bruce of Conway, Ark., and Tamberly Franklin and Stephanie Rodgers both of Madisonville; stepsons, Jimmy Lee Armour Jr. of Cleaton, and William "Joey" Armour of Madisonville; stepdaughter, Christina Groves of Central City; brother, Malcolm Franklin of Madisonville; sister, Lomelda Lynn of Beulah; brothers, Austin "Gene" Franklin of Dawson Springs, and Wendell Franklin of Princeton; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Donald Rainwater, Tim Banker, Jerry Flash, Eric Jennings, Jim Claggett and Tony Gary.