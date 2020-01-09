Services for Franklin R. "Frank" Lapradd, 87, Calvert City, were Thursday at Collier Funeral Home, Benton.
The Rev. Sammy Franklin officiated. Interment followed in the Calvert City Cemetery.
He died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Oakview Manor Healthcare Center in Calvert City.
He was born Nov. 28, 1932, in Hopkins County, the son of the late Thomas Lapradd and the late Vova Hammonds Lapradd.
He was a 12-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He retired after 31 years of service with SKW Alloys in Calvert City. He was a Baptist.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald Wayne Lapradd; brothers, Thomas Lapradd, Roy Lapradd, Darrell Lapradd and Doug Lapradd; and a sister, Edith Lapradd.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Doris Franklin Lapradd; his daughter, Penny Lapradd, Calvert City; his brother, Wardie Lapradd, Dawson Springs; and a grandson.