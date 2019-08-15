Funeral services for Kenneth Robert Coomer Sr., 77, Louisville, were Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home, Louisville.
Emtombment was in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
He died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.
He was born Oct. 4, 1941.
He was a Dawson Springs High School graduate and his father, the Rev. John L. Coomer, was former pastor at Dawson Springs First United Methodist Church.
He was a member of Garrs Lane United Methodist Church and a 50-year member of Shawnee Lodge 830.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. John L. and Nancy Coomer; his brothers, Donald and Harold Coomer; and his sister, Margie Roach.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Linda Whobrey Coomer; his children, Kenny Coomer and Michelle Coomer Ising; his brothers, the Rev. John C. Coomer and Wayne L. Coomer; his stepmother, Margie Coomer; stepbrother, Doug Breeding; his stepsister, Nancy Smith; and four grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.