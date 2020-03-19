Following the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control, funeral services for Loretta Kay Watts, 75, of Madisonville, will be held privately with family only. A public memorial service will be at a later date. Burial will be at Grapevine Cemetery.
She died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born April 16, 1944, in Oblong, Ill., to the late Fred H. Wall and Florence Eva Lawhead Wall.
Loretta worked at York and was a member of Richland Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Stanley “Stoshie” Watts and Terry Watts, and two brothers, Ted Wall and Bill Wall.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley Watts; children, Kenny Watts of Eddyville, Kellie Pate of Madisonville, Rodney Watts of Dawson Springs, and Tommy Watts of Madisonville; one sister, Della Beasley of Crown Point, Ind.; three brothers, Richard Wall of Demotte, Ind., Terry Wall of Oblong and Randy Wall of Demotte; 27 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Casey Watts, Grant Pate, Fred Watts, Aaron Watts, Rebecca Watts and Zach Watts.
Flowers may be sent to the funeral home anytime before this afternoon and memorial contributions may be made the Shriners Hospital for Children.