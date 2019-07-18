Services for Ronnie Cecil Hensley, 77, Dawson Springs, were Monday at Beshear Funeral Home.
The Revs. Will Coursey and Randall Rogers officiated. A miitary honors service was provided by the Hopkins County Honor Guard at Rosedale Cemetery.
He died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Baptist Health, Madisonville.
He was born Jan. 8, 1942, in Dawson Springs to the late Bill Hensley and Wanda Fox Hensley Hardwick.
He was a 1960 graduate of South Hopkins High School. He served in the U.S. Army for more than eight years.
He was a coal miner and had been a coach and scout at various levels in track, cross country, baseball and basketball. He had a truck stop ministry and hosted a radio program. He was a member of the Dawson Springs City Council, Rotary Club and First Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-sister, Tamala Byrd.
Survivors include his wife, Lou Nell Morris Krautheim Hensley; two sons, Ronnie Hensley, Owensboro, and Clay Hensley, Palatine, Ill.; two stepsons, John Krautheim, Evans, Ga., and Steve Krautheim, Fountaintown, Ind.; a brother, Noel Hardwick, White Plains; three sisters, Melody Knight, Owensboro, Lisa Adams, White Plains, and Tawana Hooper, Princeton; several grandchildren and step grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Chris Hager, John Krautheim, Sean Krautheim, Steve Krautheim, Nathaniel Krautheim and Isaac Krautheim.