Lila June Coates, age 96, of Dawson Springs, KY passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Baptist Health Medical Facility, Madisonville, KY. Ms. Coates was born on June 7, 1924 in Dawson Springs, KY to the late Milem Jackson Edwards and Cora Mae Bowers Edwards. She worked for twenty two year at a local bank in Dawson Springs, and she was a beloved wife and mother. Ms. Coates attended the First Christian Church.
Ms. Coates is survived by a son, Barry Alan Coates of Covington, KY; three grandchildren, John (Theresa) Coates, Greg (Melinda) Coates, Jolie (Sam) Simpkins; four great grandchildren, Chance, Colton, Bailee and Addison Coates; two step great grandchildren, Tyler & Tanner Weir; several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Coates is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren Harvey Coates (departed 1987); one son, Warren Terrell Coates; brother, Ralph Byron Edwards; three sisters, Ruth Edwards Hayes, Hilda Edwards Niven, and Nina Amanda Edwards Cook Tuggle.
A private service was held for Lila June Coates on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, KY with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Burial followed at Rosedale Cemetery.).
Active pallbearers include Greg Coates, John Coates, Chance Coates, Colton Coates, Tanner Weir and Tyler Weir.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com