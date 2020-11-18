McNary Ann McGrew, age 85, of Charleston, KY passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Dawson Springs Health and Rehabilitation, Dawson Springs, KY. Ms. McGrew was born April 11, 1935 in Charleston, KY to the late Ford Workman and Lucy Holt Workman. She worked for several years as a Teacher’s Aide at West Hopkins School and as a seamstress for Enro Manufacturing. She was a member of the Charleston Missionary Baptist Church
Ms. McGrew is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Robbie and Jason Lynn of Rabbit Ridge, KY; two sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Barbara Dunbar and Joe and Janet Dunbar of Charleston, KY, and one brother, Wayne Workman of Charleston, KY; five grandchildren, Rayna (Matt) Midkiff, Kristy (Sean) Menser, Joshua (Beth) Dunbar, Jennifer Dunbar and Jason (Caitlin) Dunbar; and eight great-grandchildren.
Ms. McGrew is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert McGrew, a brother, Warren “Bud” Workman and a sister, Rosa Bearden.
Visitation for McNary Ann McGrew will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 11:00 AM CST until the funeral hour at 1:00 PM CST with Rev. Jason Dunbar officiating. In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 face masks and social distancing will be required.
Active pallbearers include Joshua Dunbar, Troy Workman, Bryan Workman, Jim Bearden, Kyle Bearden and Eric Bearden. Honorary pallbearers include Jason Lynn, Matt Midkiff, Sean Menser and Wayne Workman.
Online condolences may be sent to beshear