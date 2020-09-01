Maybelle Sizemore, age 86, of Madisonville, KY and formerly of Dawson Springs, KY passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the residence of her daughter. Ms. Sizemore was born on May 28, 1934 in Ilsley, KY to the late Claude McKnight and Carolyn David McKnight. She was a beloved mother and homemaker and a member of the Earlington General Baptist Church.
Ms Sizemore is survived by two daughters, Sandra Dawn Brown and Perneicia “Penny” Sizemore both of Madisonville, KY; three sons, James Sizemore of Dawson Springs, KY, Bruce “Kenton” (Becky) Sizemore of Murray, KY, Phillip Sizemore of Dawson Springs, KY; three sisters, Stacey Wyatt of Madisonville, KY, Zenobia Lanham and Theresa Woodruff both of Dawson Springs, KY; fifteen grandchildren, thirty five great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Amos Sizemore; son, Roger Sizemore; sister, Leatrice Pleasant; brother, Bruce McKnight; and two great grandchildren, Christopher Gookaker and Angel Perkins.
Visitation for Ms. Maybelle Sizemore will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408 with a graveside service to follow at the Ilsley Cemetery with Rev. Alan Menser presiding. Active Pallbearers include Chris Goodaker, Hagan Sizemore, Brian Sizemore, David Sizemore, Stephen Brown and Logan Brown. Honorary Pallbearers include Jaden Brown and Leland Sizemore. In an effort to prevent covid-19 infections all attendees must wear face masks and observe social distancing. The service will be “live streamed” on Beshear Funeral Home facebook live.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral