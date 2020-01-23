Funeral services for Anna Deloris Hancock, 65, Mortons Gap, were Wednesday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington.
The Rev. James Biggers officiated. Burial followed at Old Salem Church Cemetery in Mortons Gap.
She died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
She was born in Madisonville on Aug. 26, 1954, to the late Leman and Anna LaRue Braden.
She was a member of Mortons Gap Second Baptist Church. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Allen Hancock Jr.; her brothers, Leman Otis Braden and Leroy Braden; and a sister, Margaret Payton.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Richard Hancock Sr.; three children, Christopher Hancock Sr., Mortons Gap, Joseph Hancock, Mortons Gap, and Jerald Hancock Sr., Mortons Gap; four sisters, Vickie Cranor, Madisonville, Brenda Payton, Graham, Janice Hancock, Nortonville, and Debbie Guy, Madisonville; two brothers, Tim Braden, Mortons Gap, and James “Boo” Braden, Nortonville; seven grandchildren, several stepgrandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Joseph Hancock, Jerald Hancock Sr., Jerald Hancock Jr., Chaseton Hancock, Jakar Bell and Bruce Gibson. An honorary pallbearer was Cassandra Hancock.