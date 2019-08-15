There will be no services for Theresa Ann Jackson Gibson, 61, Madisonville.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington, is in charge of arrangements.
She died Thursday, Aug,. 8, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born in Texas on Dec. 17, 1957, to the late Jean Jackson.
She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Madisonville. She was worked as a secretary for Baptist Health Madisonville.
Survivors include her husband, Rick Gibson; her daughter, Ashley Newberry, Beulah; her stepdaughter, Andria Crabtree, Madisonville; and six grandchildren.