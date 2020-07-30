Funeral services for Jannie Peters, 61, Princeton, were Saturday at Morgan’s Funeral Home, Princeton.
Bro. John Smith officiated. Burial followed in Meeks Cemetery.
She died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home.
She was a homemaker and a member of Princeton General Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Wallace and Nellie Ruth Terrell Merrick; son, Charles Matthew Peters; and sisters, Lona Merrick Hamm and Bonnie Merrick Wells.
Survivors include her husband, Charles David Peters; daughter, Lora Ford, Dawson Springs; brothers, Richard Merrick and Tony Merrick, Princeton, and Stanley Merrick, Hopkinsville; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950.