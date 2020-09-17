The Dawson Springs Independent School District received two donations for the Family Resource Youth Service Center.
The Dawson Springs Community Center Board made a donation of $930.55 from the annual BBQ T-shirt fundraiser and the Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society made a donation in the amount of $500.
On hand to receive the donation from community center board member Lindsey Morgan were FRYSC Director Jonathan Storms, FRYSC Program Assistant Melinda Coates and second-grader Jill Young who happened to be wearing her BBQ T-shirt that day.
“FRYSC is so thankful to receive such a gift from the Community Center Board and thanks the board on behalf of all those students who stand to benefit from the donation,” according to a news release.
FRYSC Director Jonathan Storms and Program Assistant Melinda Coates recently accepted the donation from Woodmen Life representative Leslie Carmen and Grant Rogers.
“It is due to the generosity exhibited by international organizations such as Woodmen of the World that our FRYSC is able to offer many valuable services for our students that otherwise would not be possible,” according to the news release. “We applaud the Woodmen of the World for their service and charity to the community.”