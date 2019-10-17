Redemption City, which started as a youth center in March 2016, has shifted its focus and it has several new aspects.
Director Brad Shuck and his team of volunteers welcome students from 2:30 to 4 p.m. daily to feed them and give them a place to be after school. They can do homework or hang out with their friends. During that time, Redemption City is closed to every adult who is not "sanctuary certified or has passed a background check," he said.
But now the center is focused more on the poverty that exists in Dawson Springs, Shuck said. The building was empty when the kids weren't there so he said he wanted to expand the center services.
"I wish more people in town knew what we are doing," Shuck said.
Inside one section of Redemption City is a free store at which guests in need can get some clothes, shoes, toys, home decor, small appliances, carseats, etc. This week, Shuck said volunteers will be switching out summer and winter clothes. The center is seeking donations of winter clothes, coats and boots.
The center has served as a warming shelter when temperatures outside go below 35 degrees. In the summer, the center is a cooling shelter.
The center also hands out boxes of food. On Oct. 9, the center had macaroni and cheese, tuna, rice, bologna and bread, among other items. Food donations are accepted to help feed those who come in to get sustenance. Last month, Shuck said more than 120 boxes of food were given out.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesday and Friday nights at the center and now a Narcotics Anonymous class has started on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. "We have great success stories," Shuck said. This year, he has 27 people who are no longer on drugs, he added.
On the other side of Redemption City, the old Ben Franklin store, is a worship area. Sunday Night Live church service is every Sunday at 5 p.m. "It's come as you are," he said. A new feature is "Table Talk" at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Guests will go to a table labeled with a topic of interest. At that table, they will learn what the Bible says about that topic.
The center will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31. There will be free hot dogs, chili, hot chocolate, cider and water.
Shuck said Dawson Springs needs "something to change the drugculture."